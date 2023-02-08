RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police are investigating a wrong-way crash in downtown Richmond that damaged three vehicles and sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, when a car driving the wrong way on a one-way street, Seventh Street, crashed into two other cars at the Main Street intersection. Police said the crash heavily damaged all three vehicles.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running from the suspect vehicle. Minutes later, Capitol Police searching the area found the two men limping up Eighth Street between Cary and Main Streets. Both men were taken into custody and driven to VCU Medical Center in an ambulance.

Capitol Police says charges against the driver in connection to the crash are pending. Police say he also has outstanding warrants in Colonial Heights.

Police believe the suspect car in this incident to be the same car an officer attempted to pull over for speeding through two red lights near Ninth Street and Broad Street. After police initiated a traffic stop, the car reportedly sped away. The officer decided not to chase the car, and reported seeing the car speed off, before turning into traffic on Seventh Street.