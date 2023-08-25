RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the city’s south side on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, officers were called to the Mega Bodega located in the 1100 block of Southwood Parkway for a reported shooting.

According to police, two male victims received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

(Photo: Tyler Englander, 8News)

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said there is no further information available at this time.

