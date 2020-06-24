Two people killed when car goes through guardrail and into a creek

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating what caused a crash that left two people dead early this morning.

The crash happened on Forest Hill Avenue at Bland Street. Police got a call for random gunfire in the area, and then they found the crash scene when they arrived.

A car drove through the guardrail across from the Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream restaurant, and into a creek below.

Police say one person died at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. A third person is at the hospital being treated for injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.