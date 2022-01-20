Two people severely burned after house fire near Nine Mile Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews responded to a house fire near Nine Mile Road Wednesday morning.

At 9:33 a.m., crews arrived at 2905 Nine Mile Road after receiving reports of a structure fire. On scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the house at 1704 N. 29th Street.

Photos by Richmond Fire Department

All occupants of the home were outside and two people were taken to a local hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews worked to put out the fire that was coming from the first floor and the incident was marked under control at 10:09 a.m.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.