RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently at the scene of a double shooting in the area of Fairfield Court.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers were called to the 2300 block of Rosetta Street for a reported shooting.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

A heavy police presence remained around 7 a.m. as the investigation continued.

Authorities told 8News two people had been shot but there was no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.