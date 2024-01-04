RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service employee while he was delivering mail in May 2023.

This week, Quintin Morris Jr., 31, and Jumeka Jones, 21, both pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal employee during the performance of their duties in the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, the mail carrier arrived at a residence in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street around 8:40 p.m. on May 22. The altercation began when Jones’ dog — which was unleashed outside — caused the carrier to fear for his safety.

When the mail carrier asked Jones to contain her dog, Jones declined. Out of fear for his safety, the mail carrier then used his USPS-issued “dog repellent,” according to court documents.

“Jones and the carrier engaged in a verbal disagreement that escalated when Morris adopted a fighting stance and approached the carrier,” a DOJ spokesperson said. “During the fight, Morris, and Jones wrestled the carrier to the ground, Morris punched the carrier with a closed fist, and Jones stomped on the carrier several times with her foot.”

As a result of the violence, the carrier had cuts to his face as well as a sprained neck and shoulder.

Jones pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16. She faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison

Morris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 4, and is also expected to be sentenced on April 16. He faces the same maximum penalty as Jones.