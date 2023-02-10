RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two ramps leading to Interstate 95 South will be closed next week for a one-night light tower installation project, The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 p.m., the I-64 West ramp and the 7th Street/Duval Street ramp will be closed until 5 a.m. Friday morning.

VDOT has recommended the following detours for Richmond drivers:

Take the Exit 190 ramp to N. 5th St. south to E. Broad St. (Rt. 250) east to the ramp to I-95 south.

From 7th Street north: take E. Duval St. east to N. 8th St. south to E. Broad St. (Rt. 250) east to the ramp to I-95 south.

All work on the overnight project will be weather permitting.