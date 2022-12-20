RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are being treated at a local hospital after they were rescued from a house fire in Richmond’s East End.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, an RFD firefighter was on their way to work when they saw a home on the 1500 block of North 29th Street on fire. The firefighter called crews to the scene and when they got there, crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Photo: Richmond Fire Department

Two people were reportedly trapped inside the house and firefighters were able to find them and get them outside within minutes. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire was marked under control at 7:59 a.m., the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.