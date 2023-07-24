RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Fairfield and Cardinal Elementary schools are on the new RPS200 schedule. This is the first year of RPS200, a pilot program that adds 20 instructional days to the school year’s 180-day calendar.

Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond holds the first school day under the RPS200 program. July 24, 2023 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ WRIC 8News)

The schools were selected to join the experiment earlier this year in March. The students and teachers will have the same breaks, holidays, and the last day of school, but RPS200 schools will begin the school year 20 days early.

RPS200 was implemented to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the new schedule, schools can offer different pacing or hold intervention weeks.