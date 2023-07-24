RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Fairfield and Cardinal Elementary schools are on the new RPS200 schedule. This is the first year of RPS200, a pilot program that adds 20 instructional days to the school year’s 180-day calendar.
The schools were selected to join the experiment earlier this year in March. The students and teachers will have the same breaks, holidays, and the last day of school, but RPS200 schools will begin the school year 20 days early.
RPS200 was implemented to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the new schedule, schools can offer different pacing or hold intervention weeks.
- Two Richmond elementary schools head back to class with pilot RPS200 program
- Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
- StormTracker8: Scattered showers and thunderstorms today
- Gene therapy eyedrops restore boy’s sight. Similar treatments could help millions
- Key drug-pricing bill capping insulin costs faces hurdles in Congress