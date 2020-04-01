Two Richmond men who died from coronavirus recently traveled to New Jersey for Greyhound training

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The two men who were Richmond’s first COVID-19 deaths recently came back from New Jersey where they were participating in Greyhound training, the transportation company confirms to 8News.

The men in their 70s had underlying, chronic conditions and died at a Richmond hospital. One was a driving instructor for Greyhound and the other was a driver manager.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family members and friends,” Greyhound said in a statement. “We are heartbroken and shaken by this tragedy and we have communicated with their families to offer assistance during this difficult time.”

The training the men were participating in ended early because of COVID-19 concerns. No one who participated in the training drove any Greyhound bus afterwards.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that this pandemic has claimed its first lives in our community, and my condolences go out to the families of these men,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “This virus knows no borders, which is why it is critically important that we continue to follow health protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and adhere to Governor Northam’s executive order.”

Greyhound is providing grief counseling for any employees affected by the deaths.

Since the two men died, a third deadly coronavirus case has been reported in Richmond. There are at least 35 deaths in Virginia.