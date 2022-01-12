Two Richmond police officers rescue about 10 people from a motel fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department commended two of its officers for rescuing about 10 people from a motel fire last Friday.

“These officers embody the RPD mission; to serve our public through the unwavering protection of our community and its residents,” the department said in a statement.

The fire occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, at the Richmond Inn on 6346 Midlothian Turnpike.

The department said officers Frazer and Gibson were looking for a wanted person near the motel when they saw a fire at the rear of it. The two quickly responded, breaching the door of the room that was on fire and evacuating the guests.

The fire which started on the first floor quickly spread to the second floor of the Richmond Inn. RPD said Frazer and Gibson breached many doors, rescuing eight to 10 people from rooms that were filling with smoke and in the path of the fire.

Once Richmond Fire was on the scene, the two officers continued to assist in evacuating all of the motel’s guests.

RPD said officer Frazer was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation. However, none of the evacuated occupants were injured or required medical attention.

“The officers’ response to this incident exemplifies our highest ideals and commitment to keep our community safe”, said Police Chief Gerald M. Smith. “The quick thinking and bravery exhibited by these officers epitomizes the values of the Richmond Police Department.”

This was one of three fires that took place within one hour. The other two were at an apartment on 5916 Westower Court and another apartment fiver at 607 Westover Hills Boulevard.