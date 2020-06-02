Two RPD officers injured in overnight shootout on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond Police officers were hurt in a shootout on Semmes Avenue early this morning.

Officers responded for a report of someone with a gun near the Sun Trust Bank. When they arrived someone started shooting, and the officers returned fire.

Two officers were shot. A suspect was shot as well. All three were taken to a nearby hospital.

Two other people were detained for questioning in the shootout.

The Richmond Police Department’s Force Investigation Team will look into the shooting and submit a report to the Chief of Police and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.