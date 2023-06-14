RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of five suspects accused of murdering 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey are scheduled for a jury trial in Richmond Circuit Court this week.

Humphrey was walking to a store near Gilpin Court when she was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Police said its preliminary investigation found the teen was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

Court records show that 26-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection with the incident. After initially facing an attempted murder charge, he was later charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Richmond Police Department announced that four other people had been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Originally, only Pettiford and one other suspect — 24-year-old Savonne Henderson — were charged with first-degree murder. The other three suspects — 21-year-old Tyree Coley, 20-year-old Mitchell Hudson, Jr., and 22-year-old Rashard Jackson — were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. However, all charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder.

As of today, almost all suspects have received additional charges. Coley, Henderson, Hudson and Jackson are now charged with the following:

first-degree murder

two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

attempted first-degree murder

shooting in a public place

shooting firearms from vehicles

Coley and Henderson are scheduled to begin their jury trials today at 9 a.m. in Richmond Circuit Court. Hudson, Jackson and Pettiford are scheduled to appear in court again on July 5.