RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two out of four defendants are expected to be sentenced in Richmond City Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon in connection to a quadruple shooting that killed two children and injured two adults in November 2021.

Richmond Police were notified of gunfire at 7:30 in the evening on Nov. 12 and found all four victims once they arrived at a convenience store along Nine Mile Road near Creighton Road.

Authorities said the two adults were believed to have been fighting, while the two children were bystanders.

Mayor Levar Stoney called the incident an “epidemic of gun violence in this city,” continuing to say at the time, “At this rate, the next baby, the next child could be your child. We don’t want that.”

Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, and Rah’quan Logan, 14, were killed in the shooting, while two other adults were later transported to the hospital then listed in stable condition.

Zayon Everett, Kalah Mangram, Javon Pegram and Clintoine Baker have been identified as suspects in connection to the shooting.

Both Mangram and Pegram have “pre-sentencing reports” due in court on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone explained to 8News that the pre-sentencing report is a background investigation into a defendant that allows the judge to know more about the person before deciding on a particular sentence.

Some criteria may include a criminal record, work history and familial life.

“It usually takes, I’d say, 8 to 10 weeks for that report [to be] actually done. The report is done by the probation department,” Stone said. “They assign a person, [who] then looks into all of those matters, and then summarizes it all in a report that goes to the judge and to each artist, the Commonwealth.”

Should the pre-sentence report be complete, Stone added that official sentencing will take place.

Some questions remain in the case of some defendants who have later hearing dates, including Everett, who was charged in connection with the shooting on June 29, 2022, according to court documents. Everett is due in court in April.

“It could be a result of something the Commonwealth found or something that the defense found, but, you know, an example might be maybe the pre-sentence report came back and was given to the parties, which it must be given to the parties no less than five days before the sentence,” Stone said. “Perhaps something was found in that report by the defense that related to Mr. Everett that made them think, ‘Oh, wait a minute, we need more time because we need to look into what what is referenced here into this report before the judge decides the sentence.'”

All defendants face multiple charges and, while some differ, each is facing two counts of murder in the first degree, which Stone says carries 20 years to life.

Stone added that the severity of this case only increases since it involves children.

“When you’re talking about children, you think to yourself, that person hasn’t done anything wrong yet, that person is innocent, and yet their life has been cut short,” he said. “The death of a child is always going to be taken more seriously. This case is as serious as it gets.”

According to court records, Baker is due in court for a jury trial appearance in May.

8News has reached out to the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney handling the case and are awaiting a response.