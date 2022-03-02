RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying two people who are suspects in a homicide on Richmond Highway in December.

On Monday, Dec. 20, at 7:09 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man, identified as 26-year-old Christopher Barnes, in a convenience store down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.





The two suspects left the store and fired shots at others before running away down an alley towards Dinwiddie Avenue. No other people were injured.

One of the suspects was described to be wearing a distinctive jacket with gray stripes and colorful images on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.