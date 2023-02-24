RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The election is more than a year away, but the race for Richmond mayor appears to be on as two people have already taken steps toward running.

Michelle Mosby and Garrett Sawyer have both filed paperwork with the Virginia Department of Elections indicating that they are considering a run in 2024.

Each filed a statement of organization, a document prospective candidates need to submit for campaign finance reporting, according to data from the department.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney won re-election in 2020 but is barred from running for a third straight term, under city rules.

Mosby, a former Richmond City Council president, launched a mayoral campaign in 2016 but received about 6% of the vote. Her Aug. 12, 2022, filing with the state was first reported by Virginia Public Media.

Sawyer filed with the state on Feb. 3, records show. 8News reached out to the email listed in state records — garrettsawyerformayor@gmail.com — but did not receive a response.

Efforts to reach Mosby were also unsuccessful.