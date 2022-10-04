RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Monday night.

The 14-year-old is the second teenager in Richmond to be shot within five days. A relative drove the boy to the hospital after he was shot at Kinsley Avenue and Sunbury Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old boy being hospitalized in South Richmond. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News) The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old boy being hospitalized in South Richmond. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Investigators crowded the scene with police tape up and a bicycle lying on the ground near where the shooting happened.

Just days ago, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Southside Richmond while he was on the way to the school bus stop Friday morning. He was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is conducting an investigation in Southside Richmond, as officers look for information on the suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy while he was on his way to the school bus stop Friday morning. (Photo of scene by Allie Barefoot/WRIC) The Richmond Police Department is conducting an investigation in Southside Richmond, as officers look for information on the suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy while he was on his way to the school bus stop Friday morning. (Photo of scene by Allie Barefoot/WRIC)

These are two of the numerous shootings involving Richmond teenagers this year. Some of those shootings have been deadly.

Richmond Police asks the public to call the department if anyone knows anything about either shooting.