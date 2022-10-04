RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Monday night.
The 14-year-old is the second teenager in Richmond to be shot within five days. A relative drove the boy to the hospital after he was shot at Kinsley Avenue and Sunbury Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Investigators crowded the scene with police tape up and a bicycle lying on the ground near where the shooting happened.
Just days ago, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Southside Richmond while he was on the way to the school bus stop Friday morning. He was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
These are two of the numerous shootings involving Richmond teenagers this year. Some of those shootings have been deadly.
Richmond Police asks the public to call the department if anyone knows anything about either shooting.