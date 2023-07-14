RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) has arrested two teenagers in connection to a recent series of robberies.

The two teens, 15 and 17, have each been charged with robbery — with additional charges pending, according to the RPD.

Police say there have been several robberies reported throughout the Fan, Byrd Park and Carytown neighborhoods over the last 10 days. RPD have received video evidence of some of the incidents, as well as firsthand reports from community members.

Richmond Police and Virginia State Police came together to investigate some robberies in the Byrd Park area.

On Thursday, July 13, officers located and took one of the suspects into custody after receiving a tip from a community member. The second suspect was found on Friday, July 14.

“This is the best example of collaboration among RPD, the public and other law enforcement, namely the Virginia State Police, that I have experienced lately,” said RPD Interim Chief Rick Edwards.

RPD said the investigation was part of its Operation Safe Summer initiative.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Sergeant N. Castrinos at 804-646-1144.