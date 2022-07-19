RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash is causing morning traffic backups on Interstate 95 in the City of Richmond, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-95 south at the Lombardy Street overpass. Police said one truck rear-ended the other upon approaching a work zone that had been set up, which forced them both into the jersey wall and spilled diesel fuel on the interstate.

Tow- trucks were called to the scene to remove the trucks, and the spill was cleaned from the road. There were no injuries to either driver.

The south left shoulder, left lane and center lanes were closed. According to VDOT, traffic backups reached 1.5 miles.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.