Two vandalism arrests, one reckless driving summons for incident near VCU on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department made three arrests on Friday after a group of about 20 individuals walked through the fan and area around VCU. Two people were arrested for vandalism and another person was issued a reckless driving summons.

The vandalism took place in the 600 block of West Franklin Street at VCU’s Rhoads Hall residential facility.

Jasmine Bates was arrested for vandalism, Lavier Pounds was charged with vandalism and a misdemeanor capias and Demomse Wyatt was issued a reckless driving summons.

The reckless driving incident took place in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.