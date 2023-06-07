RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A mass shooting that took place during Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater left two people dead and a number of people injured Tuesday night in Richmond.

According to ABC News, the two people killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, 36-year-old Renzo Smith.

Police said five other people were shot. A 14-year-old boy, a 32-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old man all have non-life-threatening injuries A 31-year-old has life-threatening gunshot injuries.

According to ABC News, Jackson’s nine-year-old sister was also hit by a car during the incident. She received treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

Several other people received injuries other than gunshot wounds. Two people were injured after falling and three people took themselves to the hospital for anxiety.

Two suspects were taken into custody, although police now believe that only one of them was involved in the shooting. The 19-year-old man is believed to have known at least one of the victims. Police said the suspect would be charged with two counts of second-degree murder with potentially more charges to follow. Police said they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said there were officers inside the Altria Theater when they heard gunfire from outside the building around 5:15 p.m. A witness told 8News they heard dozens of shots fired.

“This should’ve been a safe space. People should have felt safe at a graduation,” Edwards said. “It is tragic that someone decided to bring a gun and reign terror on our community.”

8News sources reported there were four firearms recovered at the scene.

According to Edwards, there have been a total of 33 deaths due to gun violence so far in 2023.

Video captured by someone at the graduation shows the moments that gunshots were heard and a brief few seconds of the panic that ensued.

*CAUTION: The following video may be disturbing for some viewers*