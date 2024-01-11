RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported fight that took place on a Greater Richmond Transport Company (GRTC) bus.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, at around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a GRTC bus located at 9th Street and Leigh Street for a reported disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found that two women had been fighting on the bus, causing it to not be able to depart.

Officers took information from people who were present on the bus and de-escalated the situation. According to police, there is not enough information about the fight to charge those involved.

“GRTC condemns any act of violence on board our vehicles, and are grateful for the prompt action of our operator and supervisor in intervening and protecting passengers yesterday until law enforcement was able to respond,” said a GRTC spokesperson in a statement. “With onboard cameras and trained staff monitoring and responding to incidents, travel by bus is overwhelmingly safe and reliable, and yesterday’s incident is both an outlier in terms of passenger behavior and a success story of staff intervening to prevent further escalation and end the conflict.”