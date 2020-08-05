Two-year-old shot in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A two-year-old girl was shot in the arm in Whitcomb Court early this morning.

Officers were called to Ambrose Street shortly after 2 a.m. When they arrived they found the girl inside a hope with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police believe the shooting happened outside the apartment building, and the girl was carried inside. They do not believe she was the intended target.

Officers are now looking for a four-door, dark colored Nissan sedan that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

If you saw anything or know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.