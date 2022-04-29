Driver proclaimed himself to be ‘the chosen one’ before death; police believe it to be suicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating an incident involving the driver of a U-Haul that drove into oncoming traffic, crashed into another vehicle and stepped into the center lane being hit by a tractor-trailer — leading police to believe it was suicide.

A little before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a U-Haul van was traveling northbound on I-95 and took exit 75 to I-64 eastbound where it immediately did a U-turn in the lane and continued north in the southbound lanes of I-95.

As the U-Haul barreled into oncoming traffic, it sideswiped multiple vehicles causing minor damage and no injuries to the drivers.

Finally, the U-Haul struck a 2007 Chevy Avalanche that was towing a small trailer near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. After colliding with the Chevy, the U-Haul van overturned and caused the driver to be ejected.

The driver of the Chevy was uninjured.

The driver of the U-Haul then stood up after being ejected from his vehicle and stated he was “the chosen one”. He then proceeded to climb over the guardrail and run to the center lane of the northbound lanes.

An oncoming tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking and killing the man.

The U-haul driver has yet to be identified and police will alert next of kin.

This crash remains under investigation.