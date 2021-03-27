U of R students and faculty hold silent protest over refusal to change building names

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some students, staff and faculty at the University of Richmond are protesting the school’s decision not to change building names paying homage to slave owners and segregationists.

The U of R Black Student Coalition held a “Silent Protest” on campus Friday afternoon.

Students are calling for both Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall to be renamed. Students are also asking for more mental health resources for students experiencing racism on campus.

The event happens after the Board of Trustees decided not to rename the buildings earlier this week.

  Photos of students and staff gathering on campus. (Photo: Dr. Eric Anthony Grollman)
