Bernard Strother, Jr. was killed in a motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond on Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department honored the life of one of their own with a procession from Henrico County to Port Royal after the firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash less than a week previously.

Bernard Strother, Jr. was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a non-commissioned officer, and served as a firefighter and EMT in several localities across the East Coast — Spotsylvania County, King George, Richmond and Falmouth, Ma., — beginning in high school, according to the Richmond Fire Department. Strother also served as a deputy sheriff in Essex County.

Strother was driving a motorcycle southbound on Arthur Ashe Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 when the Richmond Police Department said he crashed into a flatbed truck turning left onto Arthur Ashe. Strother was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is truly a difficult time and certainly a time that our hearts and minds mourn the loss of a beloved brother. We extend our condolences to his family and friends,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all Richmond Fire Department personnel. “Let each of us honor and remember the magnitude of service given so freely in contributions that Bernard made to the communities he served throughout his life.”

Police said it is believed the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash.

The Richmond Fire Department said grief counseling and peer support are available to those at the department who need assistance.