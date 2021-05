RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Slightly breezy this evening as more clouds start to build in. To kick off the work week make sure to grab that umbrella although we aren't looking at a wash out type of day whatsoever.

A mild start in store with lows only dropping into the 60's with our best chance for rain coming closer to 10am. We may be tracking some marginally severe weather further South/Southeast as thunderstorms develop closer to 1pm.