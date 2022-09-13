RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Richmond on Wednesday to fill immediate openings and offer information about full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Resource Center, located at 4914 Radford Avenue in Richmond. U. S. Postal Service personnel will be on-site during the job fair to provide answer questions about the open positions and help applicants find the best position for them.

There are currently positions open for drivers, mechanics, sales associates, mail carriers, clerks and more. Applicants for all positions must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check. Applicants also must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Applications are accepted online on the Postal Service website.