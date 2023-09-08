RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning Friday, parents in the Richmond area will be able to track their teens’ Uber rides and delivery orders from Uber Eats.

According to a release from Uber, parents and guardians of kids between the ages of 13 and 17 will be able to sign children up for a special teen account and track their rides and Uber Eats orders. In addition to tracking rides and delivery orders, the teen accounts come with a host of other safety features.

Before a teen with a teen account gets into a car for a ride, they will have a unique PIN, which drivers will need to enter into their app in order to begin the ride. This ensures the teen gets in the car with the correct driver.

Uber will use sensors and GPS data to detect when a ride goes off course, ends early or stops unexpectedly, messaging the teen and driver to make sure they are okay. Parents and guardians will also be able to contact Uber’s safety line or their teen’s driver at any point during a ride.

There are also safety features in place for ordering food with a teen account. Teen account users will see a teen-friendly version of the Uber Eats app, which filters out anything a teen is not old enough to buy. Parents and guardians will also be able to see every item in their teen’s order.

Uber’s teen accounts have been in development for over a year and are now available in 250 cities across 49 U.S. states. Richmond-area riders should see emails with more information about teen accounts starting Friday. More information about teen accounts can be found here.