RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens gathered in downtown Richmond to take part in a prayer vigil Thursday night.

Candles burned and music played as part of the vigil at Monroe Park.

Ukraine has been under Russia’s unrelenting attack for more than a week now, and while some in our area feel like they can’t do enough to help, they believe in the power of prayer.

Pastor Shane Shclesman of the West End Assembly of God says he’s gotten encouraging feedback from missionaries in Ukraine.

“A lot of people are seeing these images right now, a lot of young people are seeing war for the first time,” Schlesman said at the event. “A country against another country. And we are hopeful that our humanity worldwide rises up against violence and war like never before”

A number of pastors and public leaders, including a representative from Jason Miyares’ office spoke at the event.