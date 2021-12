The new Market Hall by Ukrop’s opened on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Henrico County. (Photo: Tyler Thtrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to “unexpected COVID-related concerns,” Ukrop’s Market Hall will not be able to fry chicken this week.

The fan-favorite homestyle food company announced the concern on Facebook and was met with love and well-wishes in the comments section.

The store said it hopes to begin serving hot fried chicken again on Tuesday, December 28.