Ukrop’s Market Hall to open tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tomorrow, Ukrop’s will be opening their first “Market Hall” a location where customers can dine on Ukrop’s foods or get carry out. The dining location is at 7250 Patterson Avenue.

This new location is opening in a what used to be a church building. Ukrop’s renovated the sanctuary space of Bon Air Baptist Church to house all five of the new food stations.





The five food stations are Market Table, Dot’s Pastry Shop, Carryout Catering, the Icebox and the Balcony. People will be able to a variety of things such as, made-to-order specialty cakes, fried chicken, potato wedges, pies, pizza and prepacked salads, entrees and sides.

All of those foods can be eaten inside at socially distanced tables or in their outdoor dining area.

Market Manager Jim Madures says “It’s always a pleasure to serve you,” in our market. “Our associates are looking forward to providing the community a place to enjoy fresh and delicious foods and superior customer service.”

Just like at their former grocery store locations, Ukrop’s costumers can join a loyalty program to learn more about specials and discounts.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.









LATEST HEADLINES: