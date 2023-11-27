RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 25th annual Ukrop’s Monument 10k is coming to Richmond in the new year.

Runners and walkers will be able to participate in the 10-kilometer, or 6.2-mile race on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Registration ranges from $35 to $65 for adults and between $25 and $55 for children.

In addition to the 10k, kids between the ages of 4 and 12 will be able to run in a one-mile race — the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini. Registration for the 10k Mini ranges from $20 to $40.

Participants will also enjoy live bands, costumes and porch parties, according to organizers.

Registration for both races can be found at Sports Backers’ website.

Ukrops Monument 10k map (Courtesy of Sports Backers)

Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini map (Courtesy of Sports Backers)

A virtual option will also be offered for both the 10k and the youth one-mile race.