RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 25th annual Ukrop’s Monument 10k is coming to Richmond in the new year.
Runners and walkers will be able to participate in the 10-kilometer, or 6.2-mile race on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Registration ranges from $35 to $65 for adults and between $25 and $55 for children.
In addition to the 10k, kids between the ages of 4 and 12 will be able to run in a one-mile race — the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini. Registration for the 10k Mini ranges from $20 to $40.
Participants will also enjoy live bands, costumes and porch parties, according to organizers.
Registration for both races can be found at Sports Backers’ website.
A virtual option will also be offered for both the 10k and the youth one-mile race.