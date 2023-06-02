RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods — known locally for its beloved sweets, such as the rainbow cookie and the chocolate layer cake — has partnered with Kroger to launch its first nationally distributed product.

The cinnamon crumb cake was soft-launched to just three Kroger divisions in the fall of last year. In late April of this year, the product was taken nationwide and stocked on shelves in 18 Kroger divisions.

According to Stephen Melton, Director of Manufacturing and Distribution for Ukrop’s, the cinnamon crumb cake recipe required multiple tests and alterations — spanning a whole year — before it was ready for nationwide distribution. The product was based on an earlier crumb cake recipe that had previously been sold exclusively in Richmond.

“The essence of that product remained,” Melton said. “It was all about retaining the positive characteristics of that crumb cake.”

(Photo by Adam Ewing Photography, courtesy of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods)

(Photo courtesy of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods)

Jason Woodcock, Director of Customer Relations, said he hopes the quality of the product will find all new customers beyond those in the loyal local community.

“Once they enjoy the product, they keep coming back,” Woodcock said.

The cinnamon crumb cake may only be the beginning, Melton and Woodcock say that the company is continuing to work on products for Kroger distribution in the future.

“We have a great relationship with them,” Woodcock said. “As we expand our reach nationwide, the opportunities to do that with Kroger are likely to happen in the Private Selections.”

The same product with different branding for local and national Kroger locations. Left: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods packaging for cinnamon crumb cake. Right: Private Selections for cinnamon crumb cake, distributed nationwide.

Looking back at the company’s history from an independent food store in 1937 to a manufacturing homestyle food company in 2010 — Ukrop’s has changed a lot over the years, yet its brand has remained beloved. According to Woodcock and Melton, the consistency of the brand and the company is owed to the attitudes of its employees.

“We have many of the same passionate associates today as we did back then,” Woodcock said.

“Without the people that were there for many sleepless nights working on the crumb cake recipe, none of that would have happened,” Melton said. “We are grateful for all of their hard work.”

Melton and Woodcock say they are always looking for talented and passionate people to join their team and maintain the company’s high-quality of work.

Ukrop’s products can be found at a number of different local food stores — including the Ukrop’s Market Hall at 7250 Patterson Ave — and can be ordered online from the Ukrop’s website.