Uncertainty surrounds delayed reporting for Richmond mayoral race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two-and-a-half hours after Virginia polls closed, the mayoral race in Richmond was at a standstill with stalled reporting from the city’s registrar’s office.
Around 8 p.m., one hour after polls closed, the registrar’s office reported 6,731 votes cast in the mayoral race.
By 9:45 p.m., no update was reported.
Throughout this time the registrar reported incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney gained 33.23 percent of the vote — lifting above Kim Gray’s 30.16 percent, and Alexsis Rodgers’ 24.14 reported percent of the vote.
The reported votes for these candidates in the nine city council districts also were not updated during this time.
These figures are important in the mayoral race because a candidate wins by carrying a majority of votes in at least five of the nine city council districts, not the popular vote.
In a press conference detailing statewide operations of election day, the Virginia Department of Elections said the city’s results were published using an internal spreadsheet that would need to be updated.
Tuesday night, 8News reached out to Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter for comment on the reporting issue. At the time, she did not issue a response.
A representative for Mayor Stoney’s office acknowledged the issue but did not comment further.
Showalter told 8News Reporter Laura Perrot on Wednesday that the numbers the state and the city reported were aggregated totals. She also learned that a handful of precincts didn’t transfer to the state system because the city’s upload stopped at midnight.
She said that the only place people can look for a district breakdown of the mayor is on the city’s website.
However, 8News observed those figures have still not been updated, providing an issue calculating what candidate carries each city council district.
“Once we get the canvass of the election off to a start, we will update the city system to reflect those numbers,” Showalter said. “Keep in mind, they are likely to change with the post-election absentee ballots yet to come.”
The city registrar’s office says the central absentee results are available on the Virginia Department of Elections website, and the Office of the General Registrar will report initial unofficial results later on Wednesday.
