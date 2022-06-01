RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 48 hours after two women went missing after a group of 12 people went over Bosher’s Dam in Richmond, 8News sources say an unidentified body has been found on the James River.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search over the past two days, for the two missing women, 23-year-old Lauren Winstead and 28-year-old Sarah Erway.

Multiple local agencies continued to be out on the water again today after searching for the young women for hours yesterday and Monday.

According to Richmond Police, the group of kayakers and floaters had intended to exit the river at Robious Landing near James River High School, but due to the rainy weekend the river was at a high level – more than 9-feet in average depth – causing strong currents and elevated levels of debris. The group missed Robious Landing and was unable to avoid going over Bosher’s Dam.

Of the group, one person self rescued after going over the dam, and ten people were rescued by emergency responders and Good Samaritans in the area. The search for the remaining two, Winstead and Erway, has been ongoing from around 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.