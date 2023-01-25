RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A first-of-its-kind project is coming to the Six Points area of Richmond’s Northside.

A non-profit is planning to build 66 “zero-energy ready” apartments that would be run completely with on-site renewable energy.

Maryland-based non-profit Enterprise Community Development wants to flip the old, abandoned Mizpah Presbyterian Church, still keeping some of its façade, to turn it into apartments.

The company said the building would be zero-energy ready, with energy-efficient appliances, well-sealed windows and run entirely with on-site renewable energy like rooftop solar panels.

The apartments are also affordable and geared at families earning between 40-60% of the area’s median income. Richmond families making less than $22,000 a year will be eligible to live there.

Enterprise leaders said they wanted to bring more safe housing to the area where many low-income families face economic pressures.

A recent housing study said Highland Park has many residents who are facing serious housing instability.

Enterprise is now also planning a future project that would add more housing across the street on an open plot of land on East Brookland Park Boulevard.

