United Communities Against Crime host children’s march in support of Black Lives Matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United Communities Against Crime group organized a ‘Black Lives Matter Youth and Children’s March’ in Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of demonstrators showed up and marched from the Children’s Museum to the Arthur Ashe Center while holding signs and chanting.

There were speakers, drinks, snacks, prizes, and more at the event.

Charles Willis, the Executive Director of the group, said it is important to get the youth involved in activism.

“We’re here today to allow the young folks, our youth and our children, to have an opportunity to not only march — in their way — with their chance and that they are also hearing their concerns but also this is an opportunity to be educated and to learn,” Willis said.

Willis said he hopes events like these teach others to listen to children’s concerns.

