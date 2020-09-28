United Way needs volunteers to help install new Little Free Libraries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg is installing six new Little Free Libraries across the region. However, they need volunteers to help install some of these new libraries.
“Having access to learning resources outside of the classroom is crucial to the development of children across the region, particularly now with so many schools teaching virtually,” said James Taylor, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “We’re happy to be working with our incredible network of community partners to bring more Little Free Libraries to the area and restocking existing ones with resources for children and families to utilize.”
Here are the events that still need volunteers:
- Thursday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-noon at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on 7901 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, Va.
- Friday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-noon at Housing Families First’s Hillard House on 3900 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va.
- Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-noon at YWCA’s Sprout School on 2626 W Broad St, Richmond, Va.
- Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m. at Crimson Clinic at Petersburg High School on 3101 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, Va.
At these events, volunteers will need to wear face coverings and and contact with other volunteers will be minimized as much as possible. Groups of 2-4 people who are comfortable being close together are encouraged to apply.
You can find more information and sign up to volunteer here.
