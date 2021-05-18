United Way partnering with Lyft to provide trips to vaccine appointments in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Petersburg residents in need of a ride to their vaccine appointment now have a new way to get there. United Way Greater Richmond and Petersburg is launching their Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign to provide Lyft rides to local residents.

United Way is using a $10,000 donation from Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen law firm and other funding to help people get free or discounted Lyft rides to vaccine sites.

Their Ride United program works to close transportation barriers and the partnership with Lyft for vaccination appointments is their latest way to address obstacles to accessing health care.

Lyft first started offering rides to vaccination appointments in December and the Ride United Access Campaign is intended to help expand those efforts.

“When it comes to ensuring everyone has access to vaccines, bridging the transportation gap to the sites is critical,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “At United Way, we are passionate about creating community partnerships that make a difference, and we’re thrilled to have the support of Allen & Allen and Lyft.”

In order to get a free ride, you have to be 18 or older, wear your mask and live in the Metro Richmond area. Each person is able to use up to $120 in ride credits to get their vaccination appointments.

To use the service, sign up ahead of time online using a form provided by United Way.