Unity Ride for Black Lives protest may cause detours, delays to GRTC routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC said on Monday that they expect route delays and detours as a result of a planned protest throughout the city.

The Unity Ride for Black Lives begins at 6 p.m. in Monroe Park, moving between various streets throughout the city. According to GRTC, the event is scheduled to occur rain or shine.

Demonstrations may cause restricted access to some transit stops. CARE trips are operating as normal, but CARE vehicles will not enter active protest areas, according to GRTC.

The GRTC detours/delays include:

Pulse: The Pulse should be able to remain on normal routing, but there may be some delays when the cyclists cross Broad St. in the Arts District and again from Scott’s Addition to the Museum District.

5 Eastbound: From Ellwood and Thompson, buses turn right on Thompson, right on Grove, right on Harrison, left on Cary St. and resume regular routing. Many bus stops in Carytown are missed.

14: The Route 14 should be able to remain on normal routing, but there may be some delays when cyclists cross Broad St. in the Arts District and again at Lombardy and Leigh.

20 Southbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Main St. and resume regular routing southbound. Many bus stops on Robinson are missed.

20 Northbound: Buses take Idlewood, turn right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing northbound. Many bus stops on Robinson are missed.

50, 76 and 77: These routes should be able to remain on normal routing, but there may be some delays when cyclists are on Leigh between Hermitage and DMV Dr. and also at Roseneath and Broad St.

78 Eastbound: From Ellwood and Thompson, buses turn right on Thompson, right on Grove, left on Harrison, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. Many bus stops in Carytown are missed.

Click here for more information about GRTC.

LATEST HEADLINES: