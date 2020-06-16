“Unity Ride” for racial injustice cycles through Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 100 cyclists took a “unity ride” of victims for racial injustice.

Cyclists rode eight miles from Monroe Park to Jackson Ward, through Scott’s Addition and Carytown. The small group known as the “Bike Monday Bros,” launched the idea, but told 8News they never expected the large turnout.

“Everybody out here has got a bike,” said John Jason Cecil. “They got beaters, some people look like they got stuff that probably cost more than my first car. But everybody has got a bike. Everybody likes to ride and it seems that because it says it plain on the flier, everybody that’s riding believes that Black Lives Matter.”

GRTC adjusted several routes to accommodate the demonstration.

LATEST HEADLINES: