Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is set to launch a university-branded beer on Oct. 26 with a local craft brewery, Hardywood. However, the beer is causing backlash from some staff.

VCU has long barred its branding from appearing on alcoholic beverages as part of university policy, but in May, President Michael Rao instituted interim rules that allowed branded beer for the first time since at least 2013.

However, the policy change has already been rejected by a faculty committee that was supposed to oversee university policy, according to Everett Carpenter, President of the VCU chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Carpenter wrote that the decision to push through this branding “seems incredibly insensitive and disrespectful considering recent alcohol-related tragedies.”

Just over a month ago, VCU paid $1 million to the family of Adam Oakes, a VCU freshman whose hazing-related death from alcohol poisoning led to a reckoning for Greek life on campus.

Michael Porter, a spokesperson, told 8News that proceeds from the sale of the branded beer would “go directly to student scholarships.”

