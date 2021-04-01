University of Richmond announces in-person graduation plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond students will get the opportunity to graduate in-person next month. Each graduate will be able to participate in their school-specific ceremonies along with two guests.

People in attendance of the ceremonies will have to wear masks and follow social distancing by maintaining 10 feet between each person. Guests must have a pre-distributed ticket in advance.

Students and their loved ones will also be able to choose to participate in virtual graduations.

“We are delighted to announce these plans,” said events manager Alicia Engels. “We have worked diligently to develop a plan based on the state guidance that both safeguards our campus community and provides graduates an opportunity to celebrate an in-person Commencement.”

UR has not yet set a graduation date for their MBA students but have dates times and locations available for three other ceremonies: