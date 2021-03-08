University of Richmond announces its next president

The University of Richmond has announced its next president, Kevin F. Hallock. (Photo from the University of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond has announced its next president, Kevin F. Hallock.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to serve in this role. I am inspired by the work of the students, staff, faculty, and alumni of the University, and I have been enormously impressed with the Board of Trustees and senior leadership,” Hallock said in a prepared statement. “I am confident of a bright future for the University of Richmond.”

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted for Hallock, according to an announcement from UR. Currently, he is the dean and professor of strategy and business economics at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business.

Previously, the university said he was a chair of the Department of Economics in the College of Arts and Sciences and in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) at Cornell– and later served as its dean.

“We also look forward to introducing Dr. Hallock and his wife, Tina, to the University community in person at the earliest opportunity allowed by the pandemic,” the search committee said in a statement. “They are delighted to be joining our community and are eager to get to know the Spider family.”

The university said Hallock will take the helm at the beginning of the 2021–22 academic year. In addition to being UR’s president, he will also be a professor of economics, in the Robins School of Business.

In the announcement, Hallock said he was impressed with Richmond, as well as the university.

“Richmond drew me in, and I couldn’t look away,” he said.

The current president, Ronald A. Crutcher announced he would step down from his roll in September, 2020.