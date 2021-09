RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is extending its indoor mask requirement until Oct. 8.

This requirement is for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. University officials say it’s due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Today was also the deadline for students to submit proof of vaccination to the university.

So far, 95% of students and 92% of staff who reported their status are fully vaccinated.