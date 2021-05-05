University of Richmond gears up for in-person commencement this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is gearing up for an in-person commencement this weekend, though school officials say it will be different than years past.

Because of the pandemic, U of R tasked a committee of 40 people to come up with plans in accordance with state guidance. Students could invite two guests, and to avoid close contact, they will be sitting with those guests. Each graduate’s name will be called and they will be invited to stand at their seat to be recognized.

Masks and physical distancing are also required.

“We have worked diligently to develop a plan based on state guidance that both safeguards our campus community and provides graduates an opportunity to celebrate an in-person commencement,” said Alicia Engels, who is leading the planning team. “After over a year of being physically distant from everyone, it feels especially symbolic to be able to celebrate this milestone in the same place, together.”

According to the university, more than 1,100 degrees will be awarded throughout the weekend.

A virtual option is still available for students and families who will not be attending in person.