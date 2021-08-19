University of Richmond institutes temporary mask mandate for students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students, faculty and staff at the University of Richmond will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to a message sent to the campus community on Thursday.

The change in policy will be in effect from Aug. 20-Sept. 12.

“Asa a campus community, we are fortunate that we have exceptionally high vaccination rates,” the message signed by UR leadership said. “Unfortunately, vaccination rates are not nearly as high in our local community, and cases of COVID-19 have significantly increased in Virginia and our region since Aug. 9.”

The university is hopeful any disruptions in instruction will be avoided, but the situation will continue to be closely monitored.