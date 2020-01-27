University of Richmond investigating after racial slurs found on dorm doors

UR Freshman Class President, Gabrielle Armon-Wickers told 8News she woke up Friday morning to the n-word written on her nametag outside her dorm room door.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond police said they are investigating three incidents of racism that happened on their campus late last week. Students held a protest during Saturday night’s soldout basketball game against Dayton at the Robbin’s Center.

UR Freshman Class President, Gabrielle Armon-Wickers told 8News she woke up Friday morning to the n-word written on her nametag outside her dorm room door. Two other students reportedly received racial slurs on their nametags, one message read “Terry=/president,” meaning ‘terrorist does not equal president.’ While the other student’s name tag said “Paki” on it.

In an email addressed to students and staff, UR President Ronald A. Crutcher condemned the incidents calling them, ‘cowardly’ and ‘racist.’

The fact that this occurred on our campus the very week we commemorate the birth and historical legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes this all the more disgusting. I say this both as president of the University of Richmond and an African American.” UR President Ronald A. Crutcher

Campus police said two incidents happened at Marsh Hall. Police. URPD said they would be increasing their presence at the residence hall in order to deter students from committing ‘these types of incidents in which a hate crime can occur when certain criminal offenses.’

At this time, URPD has been made aware of three incidents in which there has been a vandalism of student nametags with possible intimidation with a racial and national origin bias in our residence halls.” UR Police

“This incident reminds us anew that racism remains a pernicious force in our society and on our campus,” UR President Crutcher said.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact URPD by sending an anonymous tip on LiveSafe or Silent Witness. You can also call URPD 289-8715 and let the Communications Officer know you do not wish to be identified and provide any information.

