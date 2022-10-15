RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond’s Harnett Museum of Art opened a new long-term exhibit this week celebrating rare crystals and gems from around the world.

“Crystals: Minerals from the Collection,” which opened on Thursday, Oct. 13, features over 70 gem and crystal specimens from the University of Richmond Museums’ permanent collection. Museum guests can browse a multicolored arrangement of everything from Mexican selenite and Brazilian emerald to South African rhodochrosite and Spanish pyrite.

The exhibition features not only the crystals themselves, but information on the science of crystallography and mineralogy, as well as cultural practices throughout history involving crystals.

The crystals will be on display until April 21, 2023. You can also take a virtual tour of the exhibit on the university’s website.

The University of Richmond Museums are located at 28 Westhampton Way in Richmond. The Harnett Museum of Art is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.